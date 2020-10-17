Search operation in Rajouri Sumit Bhargav

Security forces on Saturday launched a Cordon and Search Operation in Mehari village of Kalakote in Rajouri.

Officials informed that a specific information was received by forces that some ‘suspicious movement’ has been observed in Mehari village of Kalakote after which teams of army and police were rushed to the area and the entire Mehari village was cordoned.

“Searches in the area were started in late noon hours,” the officials said.

They added that forces were searching for militants in the area.