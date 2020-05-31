Search operations in 3 Pulwama areas

The security forces fired warning shots during search operation in a Pulwama village while as cordon and search operations were launched in three villages of the district on Sunday.

According to police sources, following inputs about presence of militants forces launched cordon and search operation in Malangpora village this evening.

“During the operation, the personnel fired a few warning shots in air,” they said.

The searches ended on late Sunday night.

Search operation by forces is also going on in village Kamrazipora of the district. Forces have cordoned off the village and searches are going on.

Earlier cordon and search operation was launched in Karimabad village of the district today morning by army , CRPF and police. However the operation ended after about two hours.