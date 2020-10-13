Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 12:39 AM

Search operations in 5 south Kashmir areas

Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 12:39 AM
File Photo

The security forces launched cordon and search operations in five areas of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The forces laid cordoned to a locality in Pinjoora village in Shopian and launched a search operation. However the operation was concluded after about one hour.

Trending News
File Photo

Farooq, Omar Abdullah greet people on Urs of Sheikh Noor Ud Din Noorani (RA)

NC leader Choudhary Ramzan's father passes away

PDP, PC, Apni Party condole demise

J&K BJP President asks Farooq Abdullah to 'expose China's atrocities on Muslims'

Search operation was also launched in Nagishar village of Imamsahib area.

In Pulwama district, the forces cordoned Pahoo and launched a search operation.

In Pampore, army’s 50 RR launched a search operation in Patlibagh.

Latest News

Disposal of grievances being fast-tracked: Advisor Baseer Khan

Divisional control rooms to be established ahead of winter in Kashmir: CS

Connecting people prime objective of LG's admin: Advisor Bhatnagar

Representational Pic

Sarpanch found dead in Bandipora village

Another CASO was launched in Chugulpira village of Kulgam district by 34RR.

Related News