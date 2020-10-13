Search operations in 5 south Kashmir areas

The security forces launched cordon and search operations in five areas of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The forces laid cordoned to a locality in Pinjoora village in Shopian and launched a search operation. However the operation was concluded after about one hour.

Search operation was also launched in Nagishar village of Imamsahib area.

In Pulwama district, the forces cordoned Pahoo and launched a search operation.

In Pampore, army’s 50 RR launched a search operation in Patlibagh.

Another CASO was launched in Chugulpira village of Kulgam district by 34RR.