Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:21 AM

Searches conducted in several areas of Srinagar

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 2:21 AM
Security forces on Tuesday carried out searches in Maisuma and Barbarshah areas of the Srinagar city, police terming it a “routine exercise.”

Reports said that police and paramilitary CRPF Tuesday afternoon descended in the areas and carried out searches. Identity cards of pedestrians were also checked.

Police said that the search operation was part of their routine exercise. “These steps are being taken to keep the inimical elements at bay,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir.

Vehicles and two-wheelers were also checked in several areas of the city at nakas erected by police and paramilitary forces.

Police officials said here that the security grid in the city has been strengthened following the Barzulla attack in which two policemen were killed in a hit and run militant attack.

Police last week released a fresh list of nine “wanted militants” operating in Srinagar. In the lookout notice, the police announced rewards for informers.

