Searches continue in Shopian for 2nd day

The cordon and search operation by security forces in Turkawangam village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district continued for the second straight day on Thursday.

A police official said that the search operation that began Wednesday morning continued through Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, security forces comprising army, CRPF and police surrounded Turkwangam village, some 10 kms from main town Shopian, and launched a search operation.

The official said that the operation was conducted after forces had received inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He, however, added that the operation concluded peacefully on Thursday evening after no militant was found in the area.

A local resident told the Greater Kashmir that forces appeared in the village late on Tuesday night and started door to door searches from early Wednesday morning.

The village comprising around 1000 households was made off-limits to neighbouring hamlets.