Searches in Hiranagar after 'suspicious movement'

Security forces today conducted massive search operation along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Hiranagar after inputs about ‘suspicious movement of militants.’ “We launched search operation in bigger area like in Kootah and Dayala Chak area in Hiranagar in view of some information,” said SSP Kathua, Shailndra Mishra.

Mishra said that it was a routine exercise to conduct search operation soon after they get inputs about anything suspicious.

“The search operation has been called off and nothing has been recovered,” said the SSP. Another police official said that they had to stop vehicular traffic on Jammu-Pathankot highway for some time during the search operation.

