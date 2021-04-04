Searches in Shopian forests called off,

Security forces wound up over 10-hour long search operation in the forests of south Kashmir’s Shopian district late Saturday evening. A police official said that the operation was called off after the militants managed to escape from the area.

According to the official, on Saturday morning, the militants opened fire on security forces comprising army’s 62 RR and SOG men when they had launched a search operation in Chor Gali, a forest area around 8 kilometres from Sedow village.

“After the initial exchange of bullets, an eerie silence reigned over the area”, said the official. He said that the forces continued the searches to flush out the hiding militants. “Even choppers were pressed into the service to ensure that the militants could not escape”, said the official.

He, however, said that due the thick forest cover, the militants managed to escape.

This was the fourth gun battle in the district since March this year. Last month, eight militants were killed in three different gun battles in Rawalpora, Batapora Manhial and Wangam villages of the district.