Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 12:46 AM

SEC prohibits exit polls before conclusion of elections

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 12:46 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News
Representational Photo

Mentally unsound man slips to death in north Kashmir's Boniyar

Representational Photo

PDD employee dies of electrocution in J&K's Poonch

Representational Photo

Night temperatures improve marginally in J&K, Ladakh

Representational Pic

Testing ramped up in Jammu, cases on rise

The State Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir, has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing/displaying of the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District development Council elections till the last phase of the elections.

In this regard, an order issued by State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma read, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989, the Election Authority (State Election Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District Development Council elections in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, till the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the last phase of these elections, i.e. 2:00 PM on 19th December’.

Related News