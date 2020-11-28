SEC prohibits exit polls before conclusion of elections

The State Election Commission, Jammu and Kashmir, has prohibited the conduct of any exit poll and publishing/displaying of the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District development Council elections till the last phase of the elections.

In this regard, an order issued by State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma read, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act 1989, the Election Authority (State Election Commission) hereby prohibits the conduct of any exit poll and publishing or publicizing/displaying the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner in the ongoing District Development Council elections in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, till the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in the last phase of these elections, i.e. 2:00 PM on 19th December’.