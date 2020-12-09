Second coldest start to December in 13 years

The fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of the Valley and heavy rains for the last two days has caused a sharp fall in day temperatures, as summer capital Srinagar recorded the second coldest start to December in the last 13 years.

As per Meteorological Department data, 6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday was the second lowest day temperature recorded during the first 10 days of December since 2008.

As per MeT data available, on December 10, 2019 the mercury had plummeted to 4 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest start to this month in more than a decade. The highest day temperature in the summer capital this month so far was 14.7 degrees recorded on December 2.

Even as Srinagar on Wednesday recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius and Gulmarg was the coldest recorded place at 0.5 degrees, the MeT department forecast has said “there would be a significant improvement in the day temperatures in the Valley for the next two days”.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus, told the Greater Kashmir that day temperature is likely to witness a gradual increase from Thursday. However, Lotus said an active Western Disturbance approaching Jammu and Kashmir is likely to hit the region between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Due to this WD, we expect a spell of moderate rains in plains and snowfall in the higher reaches between December 11 and 12. This wet spell is likely to once again witness a dip in day temperatures over the weekend,” Lotus said.

Meanwhile, the several higher reaches including ski-resort Gulmarg on Wednesday continued to receive snowfall for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. Some parts of the Valley in plains received rainfall.

As per MeT data, Qazigund recorded 2.2 millimetres rainfall, Pahalgam 2.9 mm, Kupwara 7.6 mm, Banihal 2.4 and Batote 3.2 mm rainfall on Wednesday.

AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED:

The Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued a High Danger (orange alert) avalanche warning for higher reaches of Bandipora district particularly Gurez Tehsil.

“Medium Danger (yellow alert) avalanche warning for higher reaches of Poonch, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kargil districts and low level (yellow alert) avalanche warning for upper reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam , Baramulla and Leh,” the authority said in a statement. “The people living in these areas have been cautioned not to venture in the avalanche prone areas for the next 24 hours.”