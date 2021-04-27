Secretariat to open at Srinagar on May 10

The offices at Civil Secretariat Srinagar shall formally open on 10 May 2021 at 9:30 am for employees stationed at Srinagar. As per GAD order No. 380, the JKRTC shall make available sufficient number of buses in good condition for transportation of employees on 1 and 2 May and on 9 May 2021.

“In continuation to Government Order No. 354-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 20.04.2021, No.365-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 25.04.2021 and No.378-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 26.04.2021, it is hereby ordered that the departments shall ensure that essential records are properly packed in boxes/trunks at Jammu, well in time before convoy leaves,” the order said.

With regard to JKSRTC buses, the order said that the booking of buses would be for destinations of the employees, wherever feasible, an official handout said.

“Tickets shall be issued by the JKRTC in advance i.e. from April 28 to 30, 2021, both from the Civil Secretariat as well as from the main booking counters of JKRTC,” it added.

On account of shifting of records, the order said that JKRTC would also make available 10 trucks for shifting only the essential records from Jammu to Srinagar. “The SSP (Security), Civil Secretariat shall allow the entry of trucks in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu after proper scrutiny. The loaded trucks shall leave for Srinagar on May 9, 2021 (Sunday), in a convoy. JKRTC shall ensure that one crane, two empty buses and two empty trucks accompany the convoy on the respective days so that the employees do not face inconvenience due to break down of buses/trucks on the way. Mobile workshop(s) shall also accompany the convoy,” read the order.

As per order, J&K Police shall escort the convoy carrying employees and the records all along the route up to their respective destinations. “They shall also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri tunnel and the Jawahar tunnel. The Director General of Police, J&K will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly. Health& Medical Education Department shall make arrangements for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test of all employees, who are shifting to Srinagar, at Jammu just before departure. The number of counters should be adequate,” the order specified.

The government ordered that the Health & Medical Education Department would make arrangements for medical aid facilities at Jhajjar Kotli, Udhampur, Chenani, Ramban, Ramsu, Banihal & Qazigund on the days when the employees travel from Jammu to Srinagar.

“The Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education shall issue necessary instructions in this behalf to the Directorates of Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, accordingly. No moving employee shall occupy any government/EP/ Municipal/residential accommodation except under proper allotment order at either Jammu or Srinagar. Estates Department will ensure that government accommodation is allotted only to employees stationed at that location,” the order said.

As per order, the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs shall ensure that ration counters are set up at appropriate locations around residential colonies of employees at Srinagar so as to ensure adequate supply of ration.