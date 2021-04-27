Section-144 imposed in Srinagar as Covid surges

To stop any further spread of COVID-19 in Srinagar district, the administration has announced imposition of Section-144 in municipal limits of the city.

“In view of massive spurt in positive cases in District Srinagar and after due deliberations, Section 144 CrPc is imposed hereby within the Municipal limits of the district to contain further spread of the epidemic. Assembly of five or more persons is banned with immediate effect,” tweeted District Magistrate Srinagar, Ajaz Asad, on Tuesday evening.

According to official data, on Tuesday Srinagar reported its highest spike of 1144 COVID-19 cases. The data adds that the total number of cases in Srinagar mounted to 40538 while the death toll has reached 513.

The summer capital has the highest number of active positive cases (6872). It implies the district has the highest number of patients admitted in hospitals.

Like other places, the administration in the city has imposed night curfew in municipal and urban local body limits. Public transport is permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity. Only 50% shops in market complexes/bazaars/malls within the municipal limits/urban local body limits are allowed to open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.