Sectt offices to open in Srinagar on May 10

The J&K government on Tuesday ordered that the offices at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar will formally open at the summer capital on May 10 at 9:30 am. However, there will be no closure of the Jammu Secretariat.

Reiterating the deferment of annual Darbar Move for the summer session 2021, a GAD order No 354, said that in view of the recent spike of the COVID-19 cases in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Civil Secretariat would continue to remain functional at both places.

“The Administrative Secretaries shall ensure arrangements for smooth functioning of offices at both the places viz., Jammu and Srinagar. The Administrative Secretaries

shall ensure their availability at both the places viz., Jammu/Srinagar equitably. The employees shall work at the Secretariat location allotted to them as per the orders to be issued by the General Administration Department in this regard,” read the order.

“The full move offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. Separate orders will be issued in this regard. The offices of HoDs outside the Civil Secretariat which ‘move in Camp’ shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. The Civil Secretariat Treasury and J&K Bank Moving Branch at Civil Secretariat shall be functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat viz., Jammu/Srinagar,” further read order.

As per the order, the Finance Department shall put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose. “The dispensary of the Civil Secretariat shall remain functional at both the places within the Civil Secretariat. The Health & Medical Education department shall put in place a suitable mechanism for the purpose. The Estates Department shall provide accommodation to the Officers/officials, as per requirement, only where necessary,” the order read.