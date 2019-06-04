Front Page
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 1:23 AM

Security agencies prepare list of top 10 militants

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 5, 2019, 1:23 AM

Security agencies have prepared a list of 10 most wanted militants in Jammu and Kashmir, that includes top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, against whom targeted operations will soon be launched, officials said Tuesday.

The list was prepared following inputs from intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Trending News

'Delimitation on cards'

Amit Shah reviews J&K situation as GoI mulls to set up delimitation commission

Rajnath for making peace a permanent feature in J&K

Also Read |  FUNDING CASE|Security agencies to attach several properties in J&K

Naikoo, the chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in the Valley, tops the list, a security official said.

The wanted militants include Lashkar-e-Taiba’s (LeT) Shopian district commander Wasim Ahmed alias Osama, HM’s Anantnag district commander Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Hzb’s Baramulla district commander Mehraj-Ud-Din, Hizb militant operator in Srinagar Saifullah Mir alias Doctor Saif, Hizb’s Pulwama district commander Arshaid-Ul Haq.

Also Read |  Holi celebrated across J&K

Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief operational commander in the Valley Hafiz Umar, who is a Pakistani national, north Kashmir divisional commander of militant group Al Badr Javed Mattoo, Hizb militant Ajaz Ahmed Malik and JeM militant Zahid Sheikh alias Umar Afghani are the other listed militants, another official said.

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

Funding Case: NIA takes custody of Masarat, Shah, Aasiya

'Delimitation on cards'

Amit Shah reviews J&K situation as GoI mulls to set up delimitation commission

Greater Kashmir

Militant hideout busted in Surankote

Also Read |  Non-local students continue protests

Targeted operations will soon be launched against these 10 militants, the official added.

Related News