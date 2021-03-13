Security arrangements being made ahead of Yatra: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today said that security forces were making all arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra.

The 56-day Amarnath Yatra will begin from June 28.

“All the security arrangements which are important for yatra will be made. Every year large scale security arrangements are made at different levels. This year too, our preparations are on,” the DGP told the media on the sidelines of the Inter-Zone Sports Meet here.

He termed the sticky bombs a ‘threat’ as they attach with the metal surface of vehicles.

“The security forces have detected arms and IEDs. We identify the accused persons and take strict action against those involved in militancy related incidents,” he said.

He said that there were around 200 militants still active in J&K and their numbers have declined in comparison to the past.

Speaking at the inaugural function, the DGP asked the police personnel and officers to make a commitment for the betterment of the situation towards peace.

“We will strengthen peace in J&K by making all our effort and will not shy away from making any kind of sacrifice,” he said, appreciating the police force for maintaining peace and avoiding civilian casualty in tough situations.

He said: “The relationship the J&K Police is enjoying today with the people is an example which is being recognized in every corner of the world.”