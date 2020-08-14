Security beefed up across Kashmir

Security was beefed up across Kashmir on Friday following the killing of two policemen in a militant attack in Srinagar.

A police officer said here that more security personnel, along with the flying squad, were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre.

He said that random checking of vehicles and frisking of people was being done as part of the security drill.

The officer said that high-rise structures around the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Sonawar area, the main parade venue on August 15 in Srinagar, have been taken over by sharp shooters of different security agencies, while checking of the ID cards of commuters and their belongings is being carried out by the local police.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will unfurl the tri-colour and take the salute at the main I-Day parade.

Special checkpoints have been set up in Srinagar which is on a high alert and drones too have been pressed into service to keep a close watch on suspects. “Sniffer dogs too are being used in and around the venue, and roads leading to SK Stadium Sonwar stand closed for all types of vehicular traffic,” he said.