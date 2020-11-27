Security forces on high alert

The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements for the first phase of District Development Council polls and Panchayat by-elections in J&K on Saturday.

Senior police officials here said that they have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure incident-free polls. “Vigil has been tightened across the UT,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “Security is being reviewed as per requirements.”

He said that the induction of security forces for poll duty has been completed and area domination has also been beefed up to give feasible atmosphere to the voters.

“In the volatile and sensitive areas patrolling is going on round the clock to keep the inimical elements at bay,” the officer said, adding that they are hopeful that people will come out to exercise their franchise without any fear. “The drones are being used effectively to monitor the situation in and around the polls stations.”

Security along the LoC and the International Border, he said, has been beefed up to prevent anybody from infiltrating in J&K.