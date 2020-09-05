Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 1:04 AM

Security forces search for militants in Lolab forests

Altaf Baba
Kupwara,
UPDATED: September 6, 2020, 1:04 AM
Representational Pic

The security forces Saturday launched a massive operation against militants in the forest area of Dena Behak, Warnow Lolab, in Kupwara district.

A senior police official said that based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, army’s 28 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a joint operation in the area. He said though a brief contact with the militants was established, however rains and hard terrain have delayed the operation.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 17 more lives; J&K toll 835

CRPF trooper wounded in grenade attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

J&K reports highest single-day spike of 1617 covid-19 cases, total 47542

Image Source: Twitter

Weapons recovered from truck near Jawahar tunnel seemingly meant for new militant recruits: Police Officer

“It seems operation against the militants will take a few days. It is a dense forest area and continuous rain is delaying the operation. The entire area has been cordoned and massive search operation is underway,” said SSP Kupwara, Shari Ram Ambarkar.

Related News