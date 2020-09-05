Security forces search for militants in Lolab forests

The security forces Saturday launched a massive operation against militants in the forest area of Dena Behak, Warnow Lolab, in Kupwara district.

A senior police official said that based on specific information about the presence of militants in the area, army’s 28 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a joint operation in the area. He said though a brief contact with the militants was established, however rains and hard terrain have delayed the operation.

“It seems operation against the militants will take a few days. It is a dense forest area and continuous rain is delaying the operation. The entire area has been cordoned and massive search operation is underway,” said SSP Kupwara, Shari Ram Ambarkar.