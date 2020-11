Security forces on Saturday conducted cordon and search operations in two villages of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A police official said that joint teams of army, CRPF and police cordoned Khasipora and Batapora areas of the district and carried out door to door searches.

“The operations were launched after the forced received inputs about the presence of militants in these areas,” said the official. The operations were called off after no militants were found in these areas.