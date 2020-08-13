Security heightened for Aug 15 functions

Foolproof security arrangements have been made in Kashmir for incident free and successful Independence Day celebrations, officials said here.

“Security forces have been put on high alert across Kashmir valley,” a senior police officer said here.

He said security forces have intensified area domination. “Even on normal days security forces are on alert in the city to foil any attempts by militants to create disturbance. But, during RD and ID functions, extra precautions are made,” he said.

He said checkpoints have been established at various places and vehicles are being checked while passengers are being frisked before allowing them to move ahead.

Security forces have been put on high alert in Kashmir valley, where Independence Day is being celebrated on Saturday for the second time after centre scrapped Article 370 and 35 A, besides downgrading the state and dividing it into two Union Territories (UTs) on August 5 last year.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made in and around the SK Cricket Stadium, the venue of main function on August 15.