Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:44 AM

Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 26, 2021, 1:44 AM
Photo: Aman Farooq/GK

Security across Jammu and Kashmir has been beefed up and security forces carried out area domination exercises in Srinagar and Jammu cities where main Republic Day celebrations will be held on Tuesday.

Since Monday morning, police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches in various parts of Srinagar city including commercial hub Lal Chowk, Residency Road and Court Road area.

Trending News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

Representational Photo

Internet services on mobile devices suspended in Kashmir

The joint contingents were also witnessed searching vehicles, auto-rickshaws and bikes.

Reports of similar type of exercises were also received from Jammu where main Republic Day function will be held on Tuesday and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be unfurling the tri-colour.   

“Random checks and area domination are part of security drills carried out on such occasions,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “There is round the clock vigil in both cities.”

Latest News
"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

Representational Photo

J&K sees another COVID-19 death, 74 new cases

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Centre leaving no stone unturned to make J&K progressive, prosperous: Lt governor's adviser

Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan took the salute at the march past after unfurling the tricolour. Mubashir Khan/GK

Republic Day celebrated in Kashmir amid tight security

“We are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements to disrupt the celebrations,” he said adding that all vulnerable areas are under tight vigil.

Reports of heightened security were also received from other districts of Kashmir as well.

Related News