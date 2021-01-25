Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir

Security across Jammu and Kashmir has been beefed up and security forces carried out area domination exercises in Srinagar and Jammu cities where main Republic Day celebrations will be held on Tuesday.

Since Monday morning, police and paramilitary forces carried out random searches in various parts of Srinagar city including commercial hub Lal Chowk, Residency Road and Court Road area.

The joint contingents were also witnessed searching vehicles, auto-rickshaws and bikes.

Reports of similar type of exercises were also received from Jammu where main Republic Day function will be held on Tuesday and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be unfurling the tri-colour.

“Random checks and area domination are part of security drills carried out on such occasions,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. “There is round the clock vigil in both cities.”

“We are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements to disrupt the celebrations,” he said adding that all vulnerable areas are under tight vigil.

Reports of heightened security were also received from other districts of Kashmir as well.