Security of opposition politicians not downgraded: DGP

Terming the allegations of Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti as baseless, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the killing of a policeman at Natipora, Srinagar, was an attempt to disrupt the ongoing election process and the prevailing peaceful environment across Kashmir.

The PDP president today said that security of her party leaders had been downgraded.

“One must understand that J&K is going through an important exercise at present, the exercise at the grassroots level and there is a huge participation of people, which is commendable,” Singh said told reporters on the sidelines of wreath laying ceremony of policeman Manzoor Ahmed at District Police Lines (DPL) here.

Selection grade constable Manzoor was guarding PDP worker Haji Pervez Ahmed at Natipora, Srinagar, and sustained bullet wounds after militants fired at him. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The DGP said that there have been elaborate security arrangements. “But we can’t put the movement of people to a complete halt while ensuring the grassroots level exercise. In between, there is a hidden movement of an odd number of anti-national elements as well,” he said.

The DGP said that in Poonch, a group of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants had infiltrated and were trying to reach Shopian but couldn’t due to snow accumulation in the area. “Their motive too was to disrupt the ongoing election process,” he said. “We offered them surrender multiple times with an aim that we could show the world how our neighbour is fomenting trouble in Kashmir. But the militants refused to surrender and were killed in the encounter,” he said.

“We have enough evidence and incriminating material recovered from the slain militants by which we can prove what their motive was,” he added.

About PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet wherein she has alleged that J&K administration has left the opposition leaders in a vulnerable position by downgrading their security, the DGP termed the allegations as baseless.

“The PDP leader at whose residence PSO Manzoor was killed, was asked by the police to shift the location on the basis that his residence was in a congested area and prone to militant attacks. He never paid heed to our suggestions,” the DGP said. “He regularly violated security advisories. We reviewed his security and found there was need of one PSO for him, but two were provided to him.”

He said that the motive was to disrupt the ongoing election process and the peaceful environment prevailing in the Valley that was “managed by people and the security agencies including police after a lot of efforts.”

He said attacks like the one that happened today can happen despite the security cover to the politicians. “BJP youth leader Waseem Bari had 10 PSOs but was still killed.”

“In today’s attack, we have a fair amount of clues about the number of militants who carried out the attack and the area from where they came from. I am sure police will track them down soon and bring them to justice,” the DGP said.

The wreath laying ceremony was led by DGP and was attended by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG central Kashmir Amit Kumar, SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal, SSP Security Imtiyaz Hussain Mir and other officers.