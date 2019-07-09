Security situation in J&K improved: MHA

Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an improvement and the net infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 per cent after a surgical strike was carried out on militant camps in Pakistan, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai’s remarks came in response to a written question on whether cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has abated after the Indian Air Force carried out surgical strike on militant camps in Balakot in Pakistan in February this year.

“Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent,” he said.

Rai said the government of India in tandem with the state government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross-border infiltration, which includes multi-tiered deployment along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), border fencing, improved intelligence and operational coordination, equipping security forces with improved technological weapons and taking pro-active action against infiltrators.

Replying another question, the minister said the electric fence namely the Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) on LoC along Indo-Pak border has proved to be a potent tool to guard against infiltration.

The electricity requirements for the AIOS are being catered through power grid wherever available and through generators at other locations to ensure uninterrupted power supply, he said. About the status of fencing along Indo-Pakistan border, the Minister said the government has sanctioned the fencing of 2,069.046 km, out of which the fencing of 2,004.666 km has been completed and work is in progress on the remaining 64.38 km and will be completed by March 2020.