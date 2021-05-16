Sehrai's 2 sons arrested

Police arrested two sons of former Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died in a Jammu hospital earlier this month due to COVID-19, during a late evening raid on Saturday from their Barzulla Srinagar residence. The raid was carried out jointly by Srinagar and Kupwara police.

A police spokesperson said that the duo— Mujahid Sehrai and Rashid Sehrai— and four other persons were arrested for raising “anti- national” slogans during the funeral of the former Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman in Kupwara on May 6.

“Both sons of Late Sehrai & 4 others have been #arrested for raising #antinational slogans during funeral. But, they haven’t been booked under PSA. Plz don’t spread #rumour. @JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police wrote on its official twitter handle.

The duo was taken to Kupwara as “an FIR is registered against them and others in Police Station Tekipora Lolab”.

Soon after the burial of Sehrai, Police had registered an FIR against 20 people who were found involved in raising “anti-national” and “provocative slogans” during the funeral of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman on 6 May, police said.

Pertinently, Sehrai was shifted from jail to GMC Jammu on 5 May after he had complained of chest pain and breathing issues. His condition deteriorated in the afternoon after which he breathed his last in the same hospital.

His body was handed over to his family members and taken to his ancestral graveyard at Tekkipora, Kupwara where the deceased was laid to rest in presence of his family members and close relatives.

It may be mentioned that former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday took to Twitter and said: “The duo had been arrested under the Public Safety Act (PSA)” which was soon refuted by the Police saying the duo had not been booked under PSA.

“PSA is GOI’s go to method for every problem. Latest example being Ashraf Sehrai’s sons who lost their father in custody due to inadequate medical care & have been arrested under PSA. In rest of India dead are being ill treated but in Kashmir it’s the living who are made to suffer,” Mufti had Tweeted.

Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone also condemned the arrest of Sehrai’s sons. Taking to Twitter, Lone said, “And y do u have to do that. Which society will condone ur actions. They lost their father who died while being in govt custody. What r u competing for—- ferocity. Point taken. Yes u do come across as ferocious, Cruel and Ugly. Now Can we have an end to this Rambo culture (sic).”