Sehrish is Mission Director RLM

The government on Friday ordered a minor reshuffle in the administration posting Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS, as Mission Director Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K, and Bashir Ahmed Bhat, IRS, as vice-chairman J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

“Syed Sehrish Asgar, IAS (PB:2013), Additional Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Mission Director, Rural Livelihood Mission, J&K vice Rubina Kounser, KAS, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting,” read GAD order No 420.

“Bashir Ahmed Bhat, IRS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD), has been posted as Vice-Chairman, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority vice Tufail Matoo, who shall report to the General Administration Department, for further posting,” the order further read.

Earlier, through a separate GAD order No. 419, Ajay Kumar Sharma, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi was transferred. “He shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department,” the order read.

Charandeep Singh, KAS, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.