Senior J&K bureaucrat tests positive

As many as 15 officers, including 6 IAS officers have gone into self-quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir after a top IAS officer tested positive for Covid19.

The IAS officer had recently arrived in Jammu to attend a high-level meeting with heads of different departments.

“A sample of the top IAS officer was taken at the Jammu airport and it was sent for testing while the officer attended the high-level meeting,” said officials.

The test came positive today.

Several officials, who had come in contact with the IAS officer in Srinagar and Jammu, have been told to self-quarantine.

“The IAS officer has been shifted to the isolation ward of a hospital, said an official.

Meanwhile, General Administration Department has deployed three officers at Srinagar Airport to assist in Covid19 mitigation efforts, in addition to their own duties.

As per the order, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, Sarmad Hafeez, Special Secretary Finance Department Shamim Ahmad Wani and Executive Director J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, have been deployed at the Srinagar Airport.

Meanwhile, wife and son of one of LG’s Advisors have been discharged after they recovered from Covid19. They were admitted to the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus after landing in Jammu from Delhi, said an official.