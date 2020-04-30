Service matters from J&K, Ladakh attached to CAT Chandigarh

Nine months after the bifurcation of erstwhile J&K State into two Union Territories under the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the government of India has shifted all service matters from the common J&K High Court to the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India. “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 18 of the Administrative Tribunal Act, 1985 (13 of 1985), the Central Government has made an amendment

in the notification of government in the erstwhile Ministry of Training, Administrative reforms and Public Grievances and Pensions vide number GSR 610 (E) of July 26, 1985″.

As per the notification, the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Bench of the CAT will now include UTs of J&K, Ladakh and Chandigarh besides the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

Advocate General of J&K, D C Raina told Greater Kashmir that all service cases, other than those pertaining to the Army, have been shifted to the CAT Chandigarh.

Under article 323-A of the constitution, the parliament has the power to create tribunals of any nature; and under article 323-B the states have the power to create tribunals.

Earlier, Article 323-A was not applicable to J&K. Since the erstwhile state had not created any tribunal for service matters, therefore, the J&K High Court had the jurisdiction on the service matters.

“Only the central government employees had earlier the option of going to the CAT. But the condition of applicability or non-applicability is no more there now as the article 323-A has been made applicable to J&K UT. The Tribunal is already in Chandigarh. The government of India has attached all service matters to Chandigarh CAT,” he added.

The 1985 Central Administrative Tribunal Act (CATA), indicates that barring certain service cases like those pertaining to the army, all other service matters shall be transferred to respective tribunal, he said.

“The provisions of the Special Tribunal Act, dealing with the transfer of the cases becomes operative and all service matters cases, except corporate matters, company matters or army matters, shall now go to tribunal,” he said.

He said there is no provision of appeal to the CAT decision. “The division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court has the power to review the decision of the CAT. Thereafter the aggrieved can approach the Supreme Court,” he said.