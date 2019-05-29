Several injured in Kulgam clashes

Scores of people were injured in clashes with the security forces near the gunfight site at Tazipora- Mohamadpora village in this south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

The clashes broke out during the cordon and search operation launched by the security forces following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

Superintendent of Police, Kulgam, Gurinder Pal Singh, said that three Jaish militants managed to escape after the initial round of firing. “One among them received bullet injury,” Singh told Greater Kashmir.

“We called off the operation in the afternoon after no dead body was retrieved from the encounter site,” he said, adding that “the reports about locals rescued the militants from the debris of the house during the firefight are not true.”

However, eyewitnesses said that the locals rescued two militants from the debris of the house which was flattened after being blown up by the security forces.

Operation

A police official said at around 11:00 pm on Tuesday, Army’s 9RR, Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force ring-fenced Tazipora- Mohamadpora village in Kulgam district and launched searches. “The searches continued throughout the night. In the pre-dawn hours as the security forces closed in towards the house where a group of militants were holed up, they came under heavy fire. The fire was retaliated resulting in brief exchange of fire,” a police official said.

He said that all the three militants might have escaped then only.

A source, however, said that while three militants managed to flee under the cover of darkness two others were pushed back into the house.

“The security forces in the morning, started blowing up the house where they suspected more militants were hiding even as gunshots were heard intermittently,” he said.

The house was finally flattened to the ground and the security forces launched searches to retrieve any possible bodies of militants from the rubble. However, as the searches started in the wee hours, people in large numbers converged near the gun battle site and disrupted the operation by resorting to heavy stone pelting on the security forces. “They (security forces) in turn retaliated by lobbing teargas shells and firing metallic pellets. They even opened fire,” said a local Tariq Ahmad.

However, he said the locals kept on offering stiff resistance following which security forces called off the operation and left the gun battle site. “People then moved towards the house and dug out two militants alive from the rubble which was raised to the ground during the gun battle,” the witnesses claimed.

protests, clashes

Scores of people were injured after security forces fired live ammunition on the protesters who pelted them with stones. The injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre Mahmoodpora and a few of them were taken to district hospital Kulgam for treatment.

The Chief Medical Officer Kulgam, Dr Fazil Kochak said, “Most of the injured had minor injuries and were treated at the health facility itself. A few injured persons, one among them, Yawar Ahmad Lone, 18, was shifted to district hospital Kulgam,” the CMO said. “Among the injured, Yawar had received a bullet injury, while others had received pellets in eyes. They were referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment,” Dr Kochak added.

Doctors at district hospital Anantnag said they received three pellet injuries. Two among them were hit in eyes and were referred to SMHS. “He (Yawar) needed eight points of 0 negative blood and after arranging it, he was operated upon. His condition continues to be critical,” doctors at SMHS hospital in Srinagar said.

They said those with pellet injuries in eyes also need to be operated upon.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service in the district was suspended soon after the gunfight started.