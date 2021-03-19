Several IPS officers promoted

Home Department today ordered promotion of several Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to higher pay grades.

As per the order, Home department accorded sanction to the promotion of IPS officers of 1996 batch namely Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Sunil Kumar, and Danesh Rana, to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG) –level 15 of pay matrix with effect from January 1, 2021.

Promotion of IPS officers namely Dr Sunil Gupta, Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohammad Suleman Choudhary – 2007 batch – has been sanctioned to the grade of Super Time Scale – (i) – DIG (level – 13A of the pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2021.

The promotion of IPS officers namely Tejinder Singh, Abdul Jabbar, Udhay Baskar Billa – officers of 2008 batch – has also been accorded to the grade of IPS (level 13 of the pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2021.

IPS officers namely Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma, Nikhil Borkar and Tanushree of 2017 batch have been promoted to Senior Time Scale of IPS (level-11 of the pay matrix) with effect from January 1, 2021.