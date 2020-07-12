Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Anantnag,
UPDATED: July 13, 2020, 1:16 AM

Several Jamaat Islami activists, associates re-arrested

Representational Pic

The government has booked a Jamaat Islami member under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Anantnag district.

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, 55, of Soaf village of Kokernag, a former Ameer Zila (district head) of the organisation was arrested last week from his house.

He is currently in-charge of a Jamaat-run girls school cum seminary Jamaat ul Bana at Marhama village of Bijbehara

Wani has been sent to Kathua jail.

He according to his family was released only three months back after serving jail for more than a year in the same jail.

“Wani was arrested in March 2019 and booked under PSA,” they said.

Sources said that police have arrested several other Jamaat members, associate members and affiliates in the valley and are likely to detain them under PSA.

Wire agency PTI quoted Director General of Police Dilbag Singh’s tweet that some members of the banned Jamaat Islami would be booked under PSA.

Wani is now the second Jamaat activist after its spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali of Pulwama to have been re-arrested and booked under PSA after more than a year of detention.

