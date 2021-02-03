Several Uri areas still cut off

Baramulla district on Wednesday received light snowfall. The snowfall started early morning on Wednesday and continued for sometime. The snowfall did not cause any disruption in the essential services like power and drinking water supply.

However, the residents of Batgra-Churanda in Uri area continue to suffer as a major portion of the road continues to remain blocked for vehicular movement following huge snowfall in the area 20 days back.

“The road in our area has not been cleared. With the result the locals here are facing immense hardships. The patients are unable to visit doctors as traffic movement on the road is completely stalled,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local resident.

“The administration needs to clear the roads here on priority as the area is often hit with the ceasefire violations on LoC. God forbid if there is any ceasefire violation, the entire population will be unable to shift from the area and there will be huge threat to the life of locals here,” said Irshad Ahmad, a resident of Batgra Uri.