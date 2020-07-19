Several workers test positive; Budgam residents worried

Amid Covid19 pandemic, hundreds of migrant workers on Sunday entered Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, worrying the locals.

As per the locals, heavy movement of buses was witnessed throughout the day in main Budgam, Ichgam, Godsothu mostly carrying migrant labourers to various brick kilns here. Locals complain about their presence in the valley that too without social distancing and protective gears. They fear their presence at this critical juncture can worsen the ongoing situation further.

This reporter travelled along with three buses carrying migrant workers to one of the brick kilns in Godsothu area of the district. Falling in proximity to Srinagar Airport, at least 300-500 migrant workers mostly of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh including men, women and children deboarded at the Godsothu brick kiln.

“Is the administration sleeping,” questioned Sameer Ahmad, a local resident, adding that the influx of migrants in the valley is happening in broad daylight with police guarding them.

In the buses, all the seats were booked leaving the concept of social distancing at bay. Some labourers were seen spitting from windows.

“This is a serious matter since workers are entering the valley without wearing face masks, I am sure they have entered without Covid tests,” Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident of Godsothu, said.

“Who will stop this chain now, why is the administration turning a blind eye to this,” Ahmad told the Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, on the banks of Doodganga stream in Panzan area, an array of tents were installed mostly housing brick kiln workers.

Aashiq Hussain, Nodal Officer Lower Munda Qazigund, said the workers are being properly tested.

Sources within Chief Medical Office Budgam told the Greater Kashmir that 5 to 6 cases among the workers have tested Covid19 positive so far while most of the tests are awaited.

DC Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza didn’t respond to repeated calls from this reporter.