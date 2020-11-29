Sgr-Jmu highway hiccups: landslide disrupts traffic

A landslide at Morh Ghori Morh disrupted vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway between Nahri and Banihal here for several hours Sunday afternoon.

A traffic official told Greater Kashmir that the landslide occurred at 4pm.

“Hundreds of passenger vehicles en route Jammu, and load carriers carrying essential supplies to Srinagar got stranded at various places between Nashri and Ramban,” sources said. “The local transport vehicles also remained stuck in the traffic jam at the site of the landslide and in Ramban town.”

A manager of the contractor company engaged by National Highway Authority of India for upkeep and maintenance of the road said that they immediately acted to clear the landslide. “Three machines were pressed into service to clear the debris from the highway,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic was restored at 7pm after the landslide was cleared, sources said, adding that the vehicles were heading towards Srinagar.