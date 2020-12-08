Sgr-Leh highway closed again

The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed again today due to heavy snowfall.

A BRO official told Greater Kashmir that it was snowing heavily and about 3 feet deep snow had accumulated on the road. “There are apprehensions of massive snow avalanches during snowfall,” he said.

The official said that with the improvement in the weather conditions, the Border Roads Organisation will press into service its men and machinery for snow clearance so that the highway is restored for traffic.

Meanwhile, the Zojila pass, Minamarg in Drass and famous health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district received moderate to heavy snowfall since Monday evening.

Sources said that Zojila pass on the Srinagar-Leh highway received about 3 feet deep snow, and there was about 1 foot deep snow in health resort Sonamarg and Minamarg Drass.

The fresh snowfall since Monday evening draped the famous health resort Sonamarg in white. Some tourists who visited Sonamarg expressed happiness on seeing the snowfall.