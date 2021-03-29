Shab-e-Baraat observed across J&K

Shab-e-Baraat, the revered night of fortune, was observed with religious fervour by Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir last night.

The night long prayers were observed at the revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal. However, this time, to avoid large gatherings, Wakf Board had not given publicity to the night long prayers programme and gathering remained limited to local population.

It was the first time since the outbreak of COVID19 in the past one year that night long prayers were observed at Wakf-managed mosques and shrines.

Due to the pandemic, the celebrations of Shab-e-Meraj, Shab-e-Barat had Shab-e-Qadr remained suspended last year in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the virus. This year, the observation of Shab-e-Meraj also remained suspended at Wakf-managed mosques and shrines.

“In view of the pandemic, we have avoided large gatherings for night long prayers at Dargah Hazratbal and other shrines. At Hazratbal and other shrines, the gathering remained limited to the local population. All Wakf-managed mosques and shrines remained open for devotees and nightlong prayers were observed at all places,” Mufti Fareed-u-Din, Executive Officer Muslim Wakf Board told the Greater Kashmir.

The holy night is observed by Muslims during the intervening night of 14 and 15 Sha’ban — the eight month of Islamic calendar.

The Shab-e-Barat congregation was suspended at the historic Jamia Masjid in downtown Srinagar in view of the fresh wave of COVID19, said one of the members of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

The night long prayers were held in various Masjids and shrines across J&K where religious scholars delivered sermons highlighting teachings of Islam and various aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On the occasion, houses and religious places were decorated.

Different Islamic and socio-cultural organisations also traditionally arranged special prayers and Mehfil-e-Naat in mosques and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Authorities had put in place necessary arrangements including supply of water and power, said an official.