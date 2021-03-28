Shab-e-Baraat today

Shab-e-Baraat, the revered night of fortune, is being observed with religious fervour by Muslims across Jammu and Kashmir Monday.

Muslim Wakf Board has announced suspension of celebrations and congregational prayers on Shab-e-Baraat in view of threat of the contagious coronavirus.

The holy night is observed by Muslim communities during the intervening night of 14 and 15 Sha’ban — the eight month of Islamic calendar.

The night long prayers are scheduled to be held in various masjids and shrines across J&K where religious scholars will deliver sermons highlighting teachings of Islam and various aspects of life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). On the occasion, houses and religious places are illuminated.

The biggest congregational on this occasion is traditionally witnessed at revered Hazratbal shrine here but will remain suspended this year due to pandemic.

A large number of believers are expected to gather at different masjids to offer special prayers all night to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Different Islamic and Socio-cultural organisations also traditionally arrange special prayers and Mahafil-e-Naat in masjids and other places to collectively seek blessings of the Almighty Allah.

Authorities had put in place necessary arrangements including supply of water and power.

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees Friday visited the shrine of Sufi saint Zain-u-Din Wali (RA), located on a hillock in Ashmuqam, Anantnag district, to pay their obeisance, during the annual Urs.

People from the different walks of life offered nightlong prayers at the shrine during the preceding night. The Urs culminated with traditional lighting (Zool) of torches after Maghrib prayers on Sunday evening.