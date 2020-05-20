Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious gaiety across J&K

Srinagar, May 20: Shab-e-Qadr also known as Laylat-ul-Qadr was observed with religious zeal and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir.

However, this year, Muslims observed the nightlong prayers at home due outbreak of COVID19. Besides the government imposed covid19 lockdown, the Islamic scholars had also urged the faithful to avoid gatherings and offer prayers at home.

Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated on the 27th night of Ramadhan and as per religious scripture (the Quran), it is better than 1000 months.

Every year, the biggest congregational was traditionally held at revered Hazratbal shrine Srinagar and Jamia Masjid in the Downtown, where thousands of devotees offered nightlong prayers. However, no such congregation was held this year.

Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakf Board had also announced suspending celebrations and congregational prayers at masjids and shrines affiliated to it in view of threat of the coronavirus.

At many places, local imams individually made special supplications for end to this pandemic. At some places, the individuals used public addressing system to recite Quran and Naath Khani on Wednesday evening. These individuals ensured that no lockdown directions or health advisories were violated.

No congregations were held in masjids across Kashmir, reports said.

“No congregational prayers were held at shrines of Saeed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Sayeed Mansoor Sahab (RA), Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Shrine of Gous-ul-Azam Dastgeer (RA) at Khanyar, Khwaja Naqashband Sahab (RA) and other shrines in the Kashmir,” a Wakf Board official said.