Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious gaiety

Shab-e-Qadr also known as Laylat-ul-Qadr was observed Saturday night with religious zeal and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir.

People offered nightlong prayers and recited holy Quran in mosques and shrines across Kashmir.

Shab-e-Qadr, celebrated on the 27th night of Ramadhan every year, is extolled in the tradition as “better than 1000 months”.

During this night, Muslims spend most of the time reciting Quran, and offering special Ramadan prayers (Taraweeh).

Meanwhile, the biggest congregation was held at Hazratbal Shrine here where thousands of people joined special prayers during the night and also listened to sermon on teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Thousands of people also participated in nightlong prayers at historic Jamia Masjid here where Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivered a sermon after ‘Taraveeh’ prayers.

In their sermons, the Islamic scholars underlined the importance of this holy night. Citing Quran and Hadith, they said a Muslim offering prayers in this holy night gets the reward equivalent to worshipping for one thousand months and more.

Big congregations were also held in different mosques across Kashmir including at shrines of Saeed Yaqoob Sahab (RA) Sonwar, Sayeed Mansoor Sahab (RA), Makhdoom Sahab (RA), Shrine of Gous-ul-Azam Dastgeer (RA) at Khanyar, Khwaja Naqashband Sahab (RA) and other shrines in the Valley.

The devotees prayed for peace in the state and well being of people.

The night is considered the most blessed of all the nights of the year.