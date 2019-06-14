Shabir Shah, Aasiya, Bhat sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent Kashmiri separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Masrat Alam Bhat and Aasiya Andrabi to judicial custody till 12 July in connection with an alleged militant funding case.

They were presented before Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil on expiry of their 10-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody. The NIA requested the court to send them to judicial custody.

Citing poor health, Aasiya requested the court to appear before it through video conference for the next hearing. The court asked the defence counsel to approach the concerned court after vacation.

Also Read | Delhi court sends three Kashmiri separatist leaders to judicial custody till July 12

Shah, Bhat and Aasiya was arrested on 4 June in connection with the alleged militant funding case, which the NIA registered in May 2017 after violence erupted in the Kashmir.

So far, the agency has arrested several separatist leaders, including Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah.

Also Read | Delhi court sends Yasin Malik to judicial custody till May 24

The NIA had on January 18, 2018 filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in connection with the case.

Later the agency filed supplementary charge sheets against the other accused, including Kashmiri businessman Watali and Dubai-based businessman Naval Kishore Kapoor. Shabir Shah is undergoing judicial custody in Tihar Jail, after he was arrested on 25 July 2017 on charges of money laundering in a case dating back to 2005 when the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested an alleged Hawala dealer Aslam Wani.