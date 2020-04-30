Rishi Kapoor shared special bond with Kashmir

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday shared a special bond with people of Kashmir.

Kapoor has played lead role in many films shot in Kashmir especially during 1970s and 80s. Soon after the news came about Kapoor’s demise, many of his fans here felt dejected.

Narinder Singh, owner of Pahalgam Hotel who knew Kapoor personally due to latter’s frequent visits to the Valley recounted:

Kapoor was “quite social and outgoing person who loved Kashmir”, Singh recalled. “He stayed at my hotel several times during his visit to Pahalgam.”

79-year-old Singh said that during the shooting of a song “khulam khula pyaar karenge hum dono” from the film “Khel Khel Main”, Kapoor had danced on the streets of Pahalgam, attracting crowds in large numbers.

“Kapoor was not just fond of Kashmiri cuisine Wazwan, he very much liked locally grown saag,” he said.

Singh said: “Our bond was so close that often his father Raj Kapoor ji used to be frank with me about his relations with son Rishi. Last time when he (Rishi Kapoor) visited Kashmir in 2011, he gave me his mobile number and asked me to remain in touch,” Singh said.

He said that among others actors, Prem Nath, who had played the role of the father of female lead Dimple Kapadia in Bobby had also stayed at his hotel.

Many youngsters also remember the shooting of the song “hum tum ek kamre main band ho” for film “Booby” at Gulmarg. The place where the song was shot later became popular by the name of “Bobby Hut”. There is even a tourist hut in Pahalgam know by this name.

Hotelier Aqeel Nedou, who had family friendship with Kapoors said: “I remember my father telling me that the Kapoor’s used to enjoy angling on the Ferozpur Nallah in Tangmarg. I still have the photographs of the fishing and picnic days the families spent together,” says Nedou.

Another Gulmarg-based hotelier in whose property Kapoor stayed the most, on Wednesday posted a photograph of the actor from his last Kashmir visit of 2011, in which the actor is seen posing outside the “Bobby Hut” at Gulmarg.

“When Rishi ji visited Gulmarg few years ago, I was puzzled to see him being driven around by the same elderly local driver who had accompanied him even during 1980s,” the hotelier said. He said Rishi Kapoor during his Kashmir visits also used to enjoy staying in houseboats at Nigeen lake.

Condolences over Kapoor’s demise poured on the social media.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in a tweet wrote: “From Bobby to Karz to Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai, your movies & some of the dialogues have been such an integral part of my childhood. You made a little hut in Gulmarg an iconic place with one song. Farewell & thankyou for the memories. #riprishikapoor,”.

As per many tourism players, the friendship Kapoor shared with tour trade icon of the Valley, late Nazir Bakshi was also quite a cherished one.

Bakshi’s daughter Shazia Bakshi tweeted: “Am devastated at the passing away of a dear friend of my dad & family. He loved Kashmir, dancing, my mom ka roganjosh & my dad. You grew up watching his movies. I grew up seeing him in & out of my home”.