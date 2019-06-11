Sharma calls on Governor

Also Read | Director ACB, Imran Ansari call on Governor

Government of India’s Special Representative for dialogue in J&K, Dineshwar Sharma, called on Governor, Satya Pal Malik, at Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday, an official spokesman said. He said that Sharma apprised the Governor Malik about his gathered opinion regarding the political and developmental aspirations of people across the state.

The Governor and Sharma, according to the spokesman, discussed a range of issues relating to the internal security situation, recent initiatives taken by the administration for ensuring equitable development of the state and bringing accountability and transparency in the administrative set up and initiatives required for protecting and promoting the educational and career interests of youth. They also discussed arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the forthcoming AmarnathYatra.