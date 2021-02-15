Shelling on LoC in Tanghdar

Armies of India and Pakistan Monday afternoon exchanged gunfire and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire in Teethwal area this afternoon, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

He said that Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling along LoC in Teethwal area of Tanghdar sector.

“Befitting response was given by own troops,” he added.