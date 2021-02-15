Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Tanghdar (Kupwara),
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:32 AM

Shelling on LoC in Tanghdar

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Tanghdar (Kupwara),
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 12:32 AM
File Photo

Armies of India and Pakistan Monday afternoon exchanged gunfire and shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar Sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A senior official said that armies of India and Pakistan exchanged gunfire in Teethwal area this afternoon, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

He said that Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling along LoC in Teethwal area of Tanghdar sector.

“Befitting response was given by own troops,” he added.

Related News