Shift ailing Shahid ul Islam to Kashmir: Family

Stating that several inmates are infected with deadly Covid19 in Tihar Jail Delhi, the family of ailing separatist leader Shahid ul Islam has appealed the government to shift him to Kashmir on health grounds.

In an appeal to Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, the family said Shahid is diabetic and has not been feeling well in the prison.

The family said that the spread of Covid inside the prison has made his life vulnerable. The family said they have learnt from reliable quarters that one inmate at Tihar has already died of Covid.

“On one side given the Covid19 restrictions, we are unable to visit him for months and on the other hand he has not been feeling well and is suffering from chronic ailment apart from diabetes. It’s a known fact that diabetics are at higher risk of getting infected, so on humanitarian grounds the government should shift him to Kashmir at least,” the family said.

“Given his innocence, he should have been released from prison. But if immediate release is not possible, he may kindly be shifted to Kashmir for the sake of humanity as otherwise given his deteriorating health he may lose his life to Covid19 in Tihar Jail,” the family said.