Shooting stones again block highway

Vehicular traffic on 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for the second consecutive day Friday due to shooting stones.

The vehicles stranded for the whole day included 20 buses carrying to the Valley hundreds of passengers who had completed 14-day quarantine at Lakhanpur, officials said.

Senior Traffic police officials said more than 300-400 trucks carrying essential commodities to the Valley were also stranded as the shooting stones at Cafeteria Morh caused difficulties in the smooth movement of the traffic.

Speaking with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Superintendent Police, Traffic (Highway), Ajay Anand said: “The landslides that occurred on Thursday have been cleared but incidents of shooting stones since today morning blocked the highway again,” Anand said.

Anand who is stationed at Ramban said some trucks stranded since Thursday were being allowed to move during the night time but the road was again closed for traffic on Friday morning. “As soon we start clearing the traffic, shooting stones caused the trouble again.”

He said the stranded trucks and buses will be allowed to move as soon the road re-opens but it all depends on when the shooting stones will stop.

Officials said the stranded quarantined persons were being provided all possible help such as food and refreshments.

The frequent closure of the highway has choked supplies to the Valley at a time when people are reeling under hardships due to the situation prevailing owing to the outbreak of covid19.

Traffic advisory:

A traffic advisory issued by the Traffic Police department said that subject to fair weather and road conditions only vehicles carrying essential items would be allowed to move on the highway on Saturday.

The advisory said trucks carrying essential goods will also be allowed to move on Srinagar-Leh highway depending on the condition of the road.

“The Mughal Road connecting Shopian to Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow,” it said.

Erratic Weather for 1 week

The Meteorological Department said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm is most likely to occur at most places of Jammu and Kashmir and at scattered places of Ladakh between Monday and Thursday.

Director MeT, Sonam Lotus said apart from the 4-day wet spell next week “a brief spell of rain with thunderstorm at isolated places of J&K is also possible from Friday to Sunday due to local weather phenomenon.”

Lotus said there would be intermittent spells of rainfall though there is no forecast for “any continuous heavy rainfall during next 7-10 days.”

Meanwhile, a MeT Department advisory issued here asked the farmers especially the orchard owners to spray their fruit plants before May 4 to avoid any losses.