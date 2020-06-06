Shooting stones briefly disrupt traffic on highway

Traffic was suspended for a brief period on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday afternoon due to shooting stones at a construction site at Morh Gohri ahead of Ramban town.

A contractor firm engaged by NHIA has started earth cutting and excavation work at the site few weeks ago. Sources said that from the date the work has been started, the site has become an irritant for the smooth flow of the traffic.

“The traffic gets hampered and remains disrupted for hours occasionally at this spot,” sources said. “On Saturday afternoon, stones and boulders started sliding abruptly at the site following which the traffic from both sides of the highway was stopped for the safety of the travellers,” a traffic police official deployed at the spot said.

However, the traffic was restored after some time.