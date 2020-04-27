Shooting stones disrupt traffic along Highway

Vehicular traffic along Jammu Srinagar National Highway was disrupted due to shooting stones near Cafeteria Morh and Panthyal on Monday.

The traffic was hampered on both sides of the highway till 4pm near Cafeteria Morh and after 5pm at Panthyal.

Although the contractor firm tried to clear the road, the shooting stones hampered the restoration work for hours.

Due to the road blockade, many areas of tehsil Ramban, Batote, Rajgarh remained cut off for major portion of the day.

DSP Traffic National Highway Ramban said after clearing the landslide at Panthyal vehicles were allowed to move with caution.

Traffic advisory:

A traffic advisory issued here said that subject to fair weather and the road condition only vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to travel on the 270-kilometer Srinagar-Jammu National highway on Tuesday. Similarly, only vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

The advisory said Mughal Road connecting Shopian district with Pir Panchal remains closed due to accumulation of snow.