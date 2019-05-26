Shooting stones hamper traffic along Srinagar-Jammu Highway

The shooting stones continued to hamper the traffic movement along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway even as the road was open for one-way traffic on Sunday. The traffic was from Jammu to Srinagar.

“The condition of the road is bad; the traffic gets hampered because of continuous shooting stones at Digdol,” Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Alok Kumar, told Greater Kashmir. He said on Sunday the traffic was hampered several times.

Earlier, the traffic on the highway was suspended due to landslides triggered by rain at Battery Cheshma and another place in Ramban area on Saturday morning. More than 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying essential items and oil tankers had got stranded on the highway.

However, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), responsible for the maintenance of the highway, had immediately put into service the machines and the men and had been able to restore the traffic last evening.

Meanwhile, the traffic department officials said that one-way traffic continued on the National Highway connecting Ladakh region with Kashmir and the historic 86-km-long Mughal Road linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region.

The traffic official said the Mughal Road, also seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, was through for one-way traffic and today only Kashmir bound vehicles were allowed. “However, the Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) were asked to leave Behramgalla for Kashmir between 0500 hrs to 0900 hrs followed by Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) from 0900 hrs to 1500 hrs,” the official said, adding that no vehicle was allowed from opposite direction.

Today the traffic was allowed from Leh to Kashmir on the National Highway connecting Ladakh with Kashmir, he said, adding that the LMVs had to cross Minimarg between 0700 hrs to 1000 hrs and HMVs 1000 hrs to 1300 hrs.

“No vehicle was allowed from opposite direction and beyond deadline,” he said.