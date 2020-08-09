Shootout in Kulgam

Militants on Sunday reportedly managed to escape after an encounter with security forces in Singhpora village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that last night personnel of JK Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about presence of militants.

“As they zeroed in towards the suspected spot, the militants opened fire. It was retaliated, triggering an encounter,” he said.

The police official said that after a brief exchange of fire guns fell silent. “Soon extensive searches were carried out to trace the militants, but none was found. The militants might have escaped after the initial exchange of fire,” the police official said.