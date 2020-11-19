Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Khalid Gul
Pulwama,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:16 AM

Shootout in Pulwama, searches on

File Pic
File Photo

Militants on Thursday reportedly managed to escape after a brief gunfight with the security forces in Parigam village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A police official said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of army’s 50 RR, special operation group (SOG) of JK police and CRPF cordoned Parigam village and launched searches.

“As the searches were on, the hiding militants resorted to indiscriminate firing. The fire was retaliated, triggering a gunfight,” he said.

The police official said that after a brief exchange of fire the guns fell silent.

“The militants seem to have fled.” However,  the searches in the area are still on,” he said.

A police official earlier had said that two militants including a top commander from Pakistan were trapped in the area.

Meanwhile clashes between local youths and security forces erupted during a search operation in Karimabad village of Pulwama.

