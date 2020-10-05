Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 12:28 AM

Shootout in Tral

Militants reportedly escaped after a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

According to an official, following input about presence of militants, security forces cordoned Peernad village in Tral area.

However as the cordon was being laid, the militants fired on the personnel, which was retaliated.

Though the area was cordoned off, the militants managed to flee from the area.

“The cordon was laid following specific input. The militants fired upon the search party triggering a brief encounter in the village. The area was cordoned off but it seems the militants have managed to escape,” SP Awantipora Tahir Saleem said.

