Shopian: Civilian killed, scores wounded, gunfight on

A civilian was killed while dozens of protesters sustained injuries during a cordon and search operation at Guglaroo Pinjura village in this south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

The deceased civilian was identified as Sajad Ahmad Parray of Badrihama, Shopain.

A police official said that at around 2 pm a joint team of Army’s 44 RR, Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned off Guglaroo Pinjura village, some 4 kms from Shopian town, following the credible inputs about the presence of militants in the area. “At around 7 pm the contact with the hiding militants was established, leading to an encounter.”

One of the residential houses, according to the official, was also devastated during the gunfight. The gun battle was underway when this report was filed.

Clashes

As the search operation was in progress, bands of young men poured into the streets and threw rocks on the security forces, another police official said.

The security forces responded by firing pellets and tear smoke shells causing injuries to many stone-petling youth.

A health official at district hospital Shopain told Greater Kashmir that they received dozens of people with both pellet and fire arm injuries. “Of them, eight persons were sent to SMHS, Srinagar given the sensitive nature of their injuries,” the official said.

He, however, said that one of the injured civilian with a bullet injury later died of his injuries enroute to the hospital.